Palco- Bertha Louise Holzhauer was born February 23, 1924 to Paul and Emma (Keller) Holzhauer in Palco, Kansas

Bertha is preceded in death by her husband, Dwite; sister, Agnes Deines/Wasinger; grandson, Steven Beaumont.

She is survived by her sister, Elvera Beiker, and her children, Denda Trapp, Ron and Denise Brown, Paula Wilson, Emery and Delores Brown, and Denise and Greg Baker.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Wakeeney Church of God on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 2:00 pm.

Memorials: Hospice Services, Inc. or WaKeeney Church of God sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 N 1st, Stockton, KS 67669. Online condolences www.plumeroverlease.com