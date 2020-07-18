Linda Kay Hicks, 73, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Wichita.

She was born in Hays to Harlan and Emma (Zachmann) Hicks.

A celebration of life will be held July 25, a come and go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mud Haus, 922 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67202. She was laid to rest in WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to LAPP, Lifeline Animal Placement & Protection.org where she volunteered her time or the family welcomes donations toward a carved granite cat being commissioned to sit on the bench at her gravesite. Contributions may be sent to Erin Dietz.

Services entrusted to Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Hays.