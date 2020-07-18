Helen Mary (Weber) Pfeifer, 88, formerly of Ellis, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her son’s home in Manhattan.

She was born Aug. 13, 1931, in Glenco Township, Trego County to John and Theresa (Augustine) Weber, Sr. She married Walter J. Pfeifer on Nov. 8, 1949, in Ellis. They were married 67 years before he preceded her in death Feb. 18, 2007.

She was a farmer, homemaker, and enjoyed selling her beautiful crocheted items at craft sales and donating them to the church.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading, crossword puzzles, and sewing.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella, Ellis.

Survivors include four sons, Glen and wife Penny, Oakley, Daryl and wife Judy, Anthony, Kevin, Wichita and Randy and wife Gina, Manhattan; four daughters, Donna Shepard, Chapman, JoAnn Crist and husband, Mark, McPherson, Marlene Herrman and husband Kevin, Abilene and Jeanette Dreiling and husband, Pat, Wichita; a daughter-in-law, Julie, Norman, Okla.; a sister, Katie Eberle, WaKeeney; two sister-in-laws, Francis Southard, Wichita and sister-in -law ,Josephine Wiesner, Concordia; 28 grandchildren;55 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Leon Pfeifer, Aug 3, 2016; a daughter,Cheryl Turner-Groff, Oct 6, 1986; a son-in-law, Greg Shepard; an infant great-grandson, Isidore; great-granddaughter, Aly Kent; two sisters, Anna Geist and Thresia Aschenbrenner; two infant sisters, Johanna and Josephine Weber; and five brothers Ignatius, Mike, Joe, John, and Ambrose Weber.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Ellis; burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Ellis.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday with a combined rosary/vigil at 7 p.m., all at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary Catholic Church, Ellis.

Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E. 17th Ellis, KS 67637. is on charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com