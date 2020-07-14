Logan- Joyce Eckhart, 92, passed away, July 9th at the Logan Manor.

Cremation was planned. A private memorial service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18th in the United Methodist Church, Logan. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Services will be live on the Olliff- Boeve Memorial Chapel FaceBook page.

The family wishes family and friends to sign the online guestbook and leave condolences for Joyce at www.olliffboeve.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan Intergenerational Project (LCDF/LIFE), South Solomon Shrine Club or the Logan Library and may be sent in care of the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, P. O. Box 563, Phillipsburg, KS 67661.

