Mary Jo (Mercer) Powers was born November 6, 1926 to Earl and Grace (Douglass) Mercer in Beloit, Kansas. She died June 27, 2020 at her home at Winfield Rest Haven.

Powers was the sixth of ten children. She graduated from Wellington High School in 1943 and from the University of Kansas in 1947 with a degree in Foods and Nutrition. She completed her dietetic internship at New York Hospital in 1948 and held the position of dietitian at Colorado General Hospital in Denver, Parkland Hospital in Dallas and the Veterans Administration Hospital in Portland. She retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver after a 34-year career during which she never took a sick day.

She married Anson Craig Powers on July 8, 1967. He preceded her in death.

Her hobbies included collecting cut glass, quilts and Beanie Babies. She enjoyed Bridge, cutting and distributing money saving coupons and studying her family genealogy. She kept her extended family in contact by mailing family newsletters and remembering ninety-one nieces and nephews annually with birthday greetings and Valentines postmarked in Loveland, each one also receiving a silver dollar minted in their birth year. She was an avid KU basketball and Denver Bronco fan and a member of the American Dietetic Association.

After her retirement she continued to live in Denver until 2008 when she moved to Winfield Rest Haven, where she made many friends with staff and other residents. Her special friends were Emery and Linda Josserand and Lucretia Lowe and her daughter Lorelie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings: Harold Mercer, Robert Mercer, Ruth Mercer, William Mercer, Betty Doherty, Joan Conrod, Dorothy Pompeo, Richard Mercer and Margaret Puls. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Sherrill Mercer of Lawrence, KS; and many nieces and nephews and their children.

At her request, there will be no service. Arrangements are made by Frank Funeral Home, Wellington. Interment will be in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Wellington. Memorials may be sent to the Sumner County Historical and Genealogical Society, PO Box 402, Wellington, KS, 67152 or the charity of your choice.