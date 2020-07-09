Louise Darlene (Nemechek) Tomanek, 85, WaKeeney, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, peacefully at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, WaKeeney. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Christ the King Cemetery Fund, Hospice Services, Inc., or Masses. Donations to the organizations may be sent to the family, care of Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 N 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.schmittfuneral.com