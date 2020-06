CONCORDIA — Dennis W. "Tim" Holt, Concordia resident passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Minneapolis Health Care & Rehabilitation in Minneapolis, KS. He was 82. Born at Hammond, Indiana on May 31, 1938, the son of Merrill Holt & Josephine Herschleib Holt.

Dennis was a retired commercial truck driver. Dennis was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was an amateur astronomer and a member of the First United Methodist Church, Concordia.

Dennis is survived by his wife Wendy, 3 daughters: Laurie Arredondo – Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Heidi Holt – Cozad, NE, Kristy Walker – Vacaville, CA, and many grandchildren.

No services are planned. Memorials to the First United Methodist Church, Concordia.

