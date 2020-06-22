MCPHERSON — Wanda Marie Wash, 87, died Tuesday, April 21st, 2020. Born in Blackwell, Oklahoma on September 19, 1932, to the late Hazel Marie (Smith) and Jasper William Rounds.

Survivors: husband, Roy Wash; children, Rowena Marie Heart, Mark Wash; siblings, Donald Dean Rounds; three grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents, sister, Elsie Annettie Landess and brother, Bob Rounds.

A Celebration of Life: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 10a.m. at the First Christian Church, McPherson, Kansas.

Burial of cremains: McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, Save 'N Share or Kindred Hospice and they can be sent in care of the Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.