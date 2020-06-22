ROANOKE, TEXAS — Audyne Delka, 81, died May 18, 2020. Born October 28, 1938, Santo, Texas to Ross and Etha (Carter) Doyle.

Preceded in death by parents, sister, brother, two brothers-in-law, two sister’s in-law.

Survivors: husband Neil Delka, brothers James (Miriam) Doyle, Larry (Pnut) Doyle, brothers and sisters in-law Alice Delka, Ted Delka , Frank (Connie) Delka, Raymond (Lee) Delka, Arlene Delka, Dale Delka, Elaine Delka, Betty (Dale) Ehlers, Doris Delka, Joe (Joann) Delka, children Curtis (Julie) Delka, Eddie (Tina) Delka, Kathy (Delka) (Don) Brakovec, Dennis Delka, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Graveside Services at: Bostwick Cemetery, Bostwick, Nebraska Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10:30am

Memorials c/o the family

Visitation: 4-8pm Friday, Megrue-Price Funeral Home

Megrue-Price Funeral Home handling arrangements.