Kenneth Gordon Flaming, affectionately known as “Bod,” entered his eternal rest and finally met his Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 having reached the age of 88 years, 8 months and 12 days. He was born on the afternoon of October 23, 1931 in Rural Grant County, Oklahoma to Jacob and Agnes (Krul) Flaming.

On June 9, 1957, he was united in marriage to Iretha Mae Flanagan at the James Church of God in the James Community, Oklahoma. Ken and Iretha moved to El Dorado in 1966 to teach after holding teaching positions in Boise City, OK and Holly, CO.

Ken was a graduate of Garden City Junior College, Panhandle A&M, and Oklahoma State University. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Zweibrücken, Germany. He played football in college and was a coach for many years. He taught the full gamut of industrial arts and various science classes during his 34 year teaching career with the last 27 being at El Dorado High School.

Ken was a member of The Gideons International for over 40 years and served as Church Assignment Secretary for many years. He counted it a privilege to be able to be a part of the ministry and often went to visit prisoners in jail. He was part of the Match2 program at the prison. In addition to the Gideon Ministry, Ken was a part of the jail and prison ministry…as long as his health permitted him to serve. While teaching at El Dorado High School, he was the Youth for Christ sponsor for several years and coordinated multiple events for the kids. Serving the Lord was always his goal.

Ken was a faithful church member having served for many years at the El Dorado Church of the Nazarene and later at First Church of the Nazarene, Wichita. He was a member of Central Community Church, Wichita.

He was Sunday School Superintendent and was on the Church Board of the El Dorado Church of the Nazarene. He was instrumental in starting a bus ministry at the church and was involved in the planning of the expansion to the north of the church.

In addition to being a member of the Gideons International, Ken was a member of the American Legion, Post 81; the Match 2 program at the El Dorado Correctional Facility and a member of Central Community Church, Wichita.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Agnes Flaming, one brother, Eldon, two half-brothers Charles and Leo Smetana and one half-sister, Pauline Smetana Pittman.

He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife, Iretha, and daughter Kyelene, of the home as well as sisters and brothers-in-law, several nieces and nephews, a few cousins and numerous friends.

The family will be receiving visitors at Carlson Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Ken’s Homegoing Celebration will be held at the El Dorado Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, June 11 at 11 a.m. Graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, KS at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to The Gideons International, Partners in Education or the home which may be left with Carlson Funeral Home, El Dorado, who is in charge of arrangements. Friends may send condolences for the family to www.carlsoncolonial.com.