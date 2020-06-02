Kenneth LeRoy Jackson of Eureka, died on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Greenwood County Hospital, in Eureka, at the age of 74.

He was born on August 8, 1945, in El Dorado, Kansas, the son of Omar Earl and Marjorie Elaine (Winters) Jackson. He was raised in Rosalia and graduated from local schools. On August 9, 1973, he was united in marriage to Cynthia Jo Hobson in Enid, Oklahoma. To this union, three children were born. Kenny worked for the Derby Unified School District as a groundskeeper. He retired in 2008 to Eureka.

He was an attendant of the Jefferson Street Baptist Church of Eureka.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Cindy of the home; six children, Kendall Jackson of Dodge City, Kansas; Deanna (Jackson) Colangelo of Rosalia, Kansas; Kelsey Jackson of Hutchinson, Kansas; Bethany (Jackson) Bonomini of El Dorado, Kansas; Jayme (Jackson) Kingsley of Augusta, Kansas; and Jill (Jackson) Licht of Andover, Kansas; thirteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Joyce Gilliland of Ladson, South Carolina; and Larry Jackson of Chino Valley, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandchild; and one brother, Bill Jackson.

A private family inurnment will be held at Blankinship Cemetery, Rosalia. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has been effected.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to the American Heart Association. Contributions may be sent in care of Koup Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 595, Eureka, KS 67045, which is overseeing arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family online, at koupfunerals.com.