Gerald Henry "Jerry" Hickert, 89, Hays, former longtime Jennings farmer and stockman, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born April 26, 1931, near Clayton to Aloysius Michael "Babe" and Josephine Fernunda "Joey" (Nusse) Hickert. He was a 1949 graduate of Jennings High School.

He married Marcella Theresa Boor on April 11, 1959, in Seguin, and they were married 61 years. They farmed southeast of Jennings for 33 years, and in 1992 they retired and moved to Hays. He retired again from Quest Diagnostics of Hays, where he was employed as a courier. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Japan during the Korean Conflict as a teletype operator.

He enjoyed animals, farming, and thoroughly enjoyed working the land, growing grain, raising cattle and hogs, and in his retirement years, gardening, especially flowers. He could rebuild or fix anything, large or small and he enjoyed playing the guitar.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a son, Darrell Hickory and wife, Shirley, Oberlin; two daughters, Debra Dix, Stockton, and Diane Hickert, Hays; a brother; Fred Hickert and wife, Majella, Hays; two sisters, Noreen Crabill, Norton and Charlene Goscha, Oakley, four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren,; and a great-great grandchild; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in law, Leona Boor, Hays, Susan Boor, Hutchinson, Luella Linnebur, Bel Aire, Leon (Mary Jo) Boor, Abilene, and Jeannie (Jerry) Patterson, Wakefield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Quinten "Squire" Hickert; nine brothers-in-law, Bernard Kaus, Verl Crabill, Red Stephens, Gilbert Campbell, Louis Collins, Vic Goscha, Harold Boor, Marvin Boor and Wayne Linnebur, a sister-in-law, Pat Stephens; and four nephews.

Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601 with military honors provided by the Hays Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9076 Honor Guard. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s wishes and can be sent to the family at 1700 Anthony Dr., Hays, KS 67601.

