McPherson - Lodema Elaine Walstrom

Elaine Walstrom, 99, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 8:45 p.m., Thursday, May 21st, 2020 peacefully at Pleasant View Home, Inman, Kansas.

Elaine was born in Little River, Kansas on November 25, 1920, a daughter of Fred A. and Alberta Mae (Banister) Fuller.

Elaine attended Willis Grade School, Buhler, Kansas.

She was a member of Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church, Inman.

Through the years Elaine worked mostly on the family farm until the family moved to McPherson in 1964. Elaine then worked for Friends Drug Store as a clerk, Coast To Coast Hardware Store as a clerk. Then she volunteered for McPherson Hospital.

Elaine was a member of Hospital Auxiliary.

Elaine enjoyed being outdoors, baking, cooking and sharing her baked goodies with others, loved her flower garden and spending time with her friends and family.

Elaine Fuller was united in marriage to Clarence Froese on Dec. 16, 1938 at Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church, McPherson County, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in rural Buhler, Kansas. This union was blessed with the birth of three children, two sons and a daughter, Max, Terry and Becky. Clarence died on April 17, 1974. Elaine Froese was united in marriage to Donald Wilbur Walstrom on October 18, 1987 at the Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church, McPherson County, Kansas. The couple established their first home together in McPherson. Don died on December 6, 1996.

She is survived by her children, Max Froese(Loretta), of Fairbanks, Alaska, Terry Froese, of McPherson, Kansas and Rebecca "Becky" Froese(Diane), of Lee's Summit, Missouri; her Brother-in-law Kenny Froese (Marianne), of Buhler, Kansas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Curt Froese(Terri), Randy Froese, Marla Froese(Steve Hart), Amy Pichoff(Sebastien), Angie Froese(Tyree Kimber) and Ryan Markle, seven, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Clarence Froese and Don Walstrom; her brothers, Keith and Nathan Fuller; her two sisters, Margeret Popp and Emogene Holzrichter-Sherman and her daughter-in-law, Linda Froese.

Private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church Cemetery, Inman, Kansas, with Pastor Lynn Schlosser officiating.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Family request donations to Pleasant View Nursing Home and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 W. Euclid; McPherson, Ks. 67460.