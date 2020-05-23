William “Bill” Ginder’s life began on November 9, 1935 in Oxford, KS; the son of William A. and Edna M. (Frambers) Ginder. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Bill earned his Master’s degree in teaching from Emporia State University. Bill married Judy Speer on February 3, 1961 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Winfield. He taught 6th grade science and math at Skelly for many years and then at the middle school as well. Bill was a fisherman and a collector of fine things and treasures. Bill never knew a stranger and had a kind spirit. His greatest joy in life was his family which includes his wife Judy of El Dorado; children Shelly (Rod) Grady, Karol (Les) Hastings; grandchildren Abby (Grady) Beasley, Aaron Grady, Elizabeth (Grady) Miller, Hannah (Grady) Hutchins, Rachel Grady, Suzannah Grady, Rebekah Grady, Leah Grady, Benjamin Grady, Caitlin Grady, Caleb Grady; great grandchildren Elise Beasley, Nina Beasley, Edmund Beasley, Hudson Beasley, Garrett Beasley, Warren Beasley, Michael Miller, Haven Miller, Madison Hutchins and Easton Hutchins; nephew Jim Ginder; nieces Dawn Chaney and Joy. Bill passed away on May 18, 2020 in Wichita.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Ginder. Private burial has taken place at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be directed to Susan B. Allen Meals on Wheels.