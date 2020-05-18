Roberta Jean “Bobbie” Bronson, 92, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Richmond Healthcare & Rehabilitation.

Private graveside services will be at Princeton Cemetery. Mrs. Bronson will lie in state, 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, May 22, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary where family and friends my pay their respects staying in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Sunflower Plaza Activity Fund or Richmond Healthcare Activity Fund c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Bobbie’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.