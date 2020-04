Lavina J (Oakes) Daniel, 86, Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Wellsville Retirement Community, Wellsville, Kansas.

A public Celebration of Lavina’s life will be after the current restrictions associated with COVID-19 are lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Wellsville Retirement Community sent c/o the Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences to the family may be sent through www.lamb-roberts.com.