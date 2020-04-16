Brenda Irene Jackson, 68, Ottawa, KS, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Richmond Care Center, Richmond, KS. Brenda was born in Fredonia, KS on May 27, 1951 the daughter of John Edward Dryden and Lola Darlene (Woodruff) Dryden. Brenda graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, Missouri with the class of 1969.

On May 24, 1970 Brenda was united in marriage to Terry Jackson in Ottawa, KS. They will have shared fifty years of loving marriage this May.

Brenda was a lifelong housewife and mother. Her life was devoted to her family. She truly loved being a mother and then grandmother. She cared for her children and loved to watch them grow. She especially loved to watch the kids play baseball. When she was able she loved to travel. Terry and Brenda traveled twenty-seven different states together by motorcycle over the years.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Terry Jackson, Ottawa, KS; mother Darlene Dryden, Ottawa, KS; children, Jodi Weaver and her husband, Don, Lebanon, MO, James Jackson and his wife, Tonia, Garnett, KS, Jeffry Jackson and his wife, Patricia, Kansas; five siblings, Steve Dryden and his wife, Karen, Ottawa, KS, John Dryden and his wife, Cheryl, Ottawa, KS, Teresa Dryden and, Ed Bryan, Ottawa KS, Rhonda Thomas and her husband, Don, Paola, KS, Annette Bentley and her husband, Larry, Osage City, KS; ten grandchildren, Brandon Sands and his wife, Ashley, Ottawa, KS, Emily Sands, Richland, MO, Hunter Weaver, Lebanon, MO, Jarrett Weaver, Lebanon, MO, Kinsley Weaver, Lebanon, MO, Darbi Weaver, Lebanon, MO, Andrew Jackson, Westphalia, KS, Alli Jackson, Rantoul, KS, Abigail Jackson, Garnett, KS, Dalton Jackson, Kansas; and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Dryden, Sr.; two brothers, Carl Wayne Dryden, Michael Leroy Dryden; three nephews; and one great niece.

Family graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, KS. Services will also be available to view on Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorial contributions to Wreath Across Franklin County sent c/o the Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences to the family may be sent through www.lamb-roberts.com