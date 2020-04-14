Robert Duane Barnett, 76, died at home, April 12, 2020. He was born October 12, 1943, at the family home, near Lebo, Kansas, to Lewis Ernest and Wilma Jones Barnett.

He married Delonna Kaufman Peters on March 20, 1976.

Bob graduated from Lebo High School and later graduated from Emporia State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

He taught math and science at Moundridge High School from 1965 to 1975. He also was on the coaching staff at Moundridge High School. He then bought a semi and trucked for S&S Trucking until his daughter was born and he sold the truck so he could see her grow up. Then he worked at Moridge Manufacturing and eventually worked for the United States Postal Service at Moundridge and Hesston. He retired in 2005 and began working for Kropf Lumber in Hesston part-time, until health forced him to resign.

He enjoyed going to the Senior Center for lunch. He kept up on the sports world, mainly college sports, especially football and the NFL. Go Chiefs!!

Bob is survived by his wife, Delonna of 44 years; daughter, Nicole Moddelmog, Wichita; stepson, Michael (Christine) Peters, Nixa, MO; four grandchildren, Tracie (Nathan) Woods, Katie (Justin) Fravel, Micheal Peters, and Spencer (Dalton) Hughes; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Carolyn (Gary) Crouch, Lebo; two nieces and one nephew, and five great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Howell Barnett.

Due to state mandates and the serious nature of COVID-19, the family requests friends that want to pay their respects to Mr. Barnett and his family may do so by driving through Mound Township Cemetery, Moundridge, Kansas, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family will have a private graveside service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.