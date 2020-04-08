Clinton (Clint) Leon, age 87, died at his home in Lawrence, Kansas, on April 1, 2020. He was born March 10, 1933, in McPherson, Kansas, the son of Arthur Leon and Ruth Lundberg Leon.

Mr. Leon graduated from McPherson High School in 1951. He attended Kansas State Teachers College of Emporia and Bethany College before serving in the U.S. Army, 16 months of that time in Korea. He returned to K.S.T.C., where he met Jo Berends. They were married on December 27, 1956, in Friend, Kansas. They both taught art in Arkansas City, Kansas. He also attended Wichita State University, Western State College of Gunnison, Colorado, Fort Hays Kansas State College, where he earned an M.S. in Art, and the University of Kansas. He taught art in the Arkansas City, Kansas public school system, at Chilocco Indian School in Oklahoma, and Haskell Indian Junior College in Lawrence.

He was a member of local, state and national art and education associations. Clint and Jo exhibited their artwork in local and regional exhibits. He was a 4-H photography project leader on the Eudora and Kanza 4-H clubs and coached his sons' Little League teams. He was a member of the American Legion Dorsey-Liberty Post 14 where he volunteered for a number of duties including the rifle squad for many years.

Clint's devoted wife Jo preceded him in death on February 7, 2001 and brother, Eugene, Concordia, Kansas, on May 30, 2017. Survivors include a daughter, Sienna of Lawrence, Kansas; two sons, Sven (Christine), Portland, Oregon, and Lars (Devonne) of Lawrence; four granddaughters Jordyn Leon, Kyra Leon, Ryleigh Leon, Marina Profeti, and a grandson Trystan Leon; and sister-in-law, Jean Leon , Concordia.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Burial will be at Gate (Oklahoma) Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Dorsey-Liberty Post 14, or a charity of the donor's choice, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, Kansas, 66044. Please share memories and condolences at rumsey-yost.com