Carolina Lara, 79 of El Dorado. Carolina’s life began on January 3, 1941 in Wellington, KS; the daughter of Bennie and Jenny (Alcantar) Gonzales.

She was united in marriage to Raymond Lara in September of 1956. She enjoyed making rosaries and tending to her family. She was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Carolina especially enjoyed going to her grandchildrens’ sporting events. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her children Elaine (Ric) Lopez of Wichita, Mickey (Andy) Ramirez of Wichita, Rene (Mark) Carter of Boerne, TX, Raymond (Angie) Lara Jr of Wichita, Vincent (Cheri) Lara of El Dorado; grandchildren Ryan Lopez, Melanie Wilson, Natalie Ramirez, Nickolaus Carter, Andy Carter, Matthew Carter, Mickey Ray Lara, Malory Hertel, Marcus Lara, Mariah Lara, Dominic Lara; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings Cecelia Gonzales, Priscila Lara, Teresa Caudillo, Daniel Gonzales, and Dora Gonzales. Carolina passed away on April 3, 2020 in El Dorado.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; siblings Fred Gonzales and Buddy Gonzales and her parents.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Tuesday, April 7 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home where a Rosary will be held at 7pm. Carolina will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8 at 11 am. Memorial Contributions in her name may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. We invite you to attend both the visitation and the rosary but remind you to practice social distancing. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Carolina at www.carlsoncolonial.com.