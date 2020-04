McPherson- Anita Fiatte, 61, McPherson, died March 29, 2020 in McPherson.

She was born March 1, 1959. She is survived by her partner, Karen Sumner; daughter, Lawana Hepford, granddaughters Tori and Cara, grandson Dakota and six great grandsons.

Cremation has taken place. Please visit Hutchinson Funeral Chapel website for full obituary.