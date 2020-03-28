Phillip K. Wedel, 69 of Augusta

Phillip’s life began on May 19, 1950 in El Dorado; the son of Leslie and Alice M. (Becker) Wedel.

Phillip proudly served in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Linda M. Andrews. He was a hard worker and worked in agriculture. Phillip enjoyed Harley motorcycles, farming, fishing and having a good time with friends. He cherished his best friend Bravo, his dog. His family includes his sister Phyllis Gillum of El Dorado; close friends Rick and Paula Wright of Andover and Garret Snelling of Andover.

Phillip passed away on March 25, 2020 in Wichita. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda; brother Jerry Wedel and his parents.

Private graveside services will be held and then a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery.