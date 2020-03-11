Doris Ida Martin Walker, 83, passed peacefully from this life to a better place on 9 March 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Doris had been a resident of Twin Oaks Health and Rehab in Lansing, Kansas, for over three years. Her passing was related to complications from severe dementia.

She leaves behind her husband of over sixty-two years, Jack E. Walker of the home and their three children Jack Jr. (Theresa) of Katy, Texas; Kathryn Walker West (Oliver) of Leavenworth; and Kevin Martin Walker (Renee) of Olathe, Kansas; four grandchildren: Jenae’ Templeman (Brock), Justin E. Walker, Brooks J. Walker, and Brady A. Walker along with her great-grandson Graham Templeman. She is also survived by her brother Abbott W. Martin Jr. (Charlotte) of Indian Head, Maryland, a niece Charlotte Pugh (Scott) and nephew Abbott W. Martin III (Barrie).

Doris was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to Abbott W. Martin and Anna M. Diekmann Martin on 22 March 1936 and spent her early years in Indian Head, Maryland, returning to Baltimore at age 12. She graduated from high school there and attended Baltimore Business College. She was athletic and especially enjoyed volleyball and field hockey. She remained in Baltimore until she married Jack in 1957 and became an Army wife. She then accompanied her husband to several Army Installations in the United States and Germany.

She was a stay at home mother whose main interest was a devotion to her family. Doris was very good with a sewing machine and made many of the garments her daughter wore, took up painting, wood carving, gardening and other craft activities. She was a member of the Home Makers and Gardening Clubs. Doris loved music, playing the piano and listening to the many favorite CDs she collected. She was an avid cook and collector of cookbooks, which kept the family guessing about what new recipe might grace the table for the next family meal. She delved into genealogy, which became a major part of her life, causing travel to the great genealogy libraries interspersed with stops along the way at cemeteries to do rubbings of many of the tombstones that told the family history. Her diligence with genealogy allowed her to trace and prove some of the family back to the American Revolution and gain membership in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and membership in the Captain Jesse Leavenworth Chapter of the organization here in Leavenworth.

Although she was a busy stay at home Mom, she remained busy outside the home with her support to her husband and the children’s activities as a member of the PTA, both a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader and the Officer’s Wives Clubs at Fort Leavenworth.

Doris was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Leavenworth and was active in the Martha Circle. She and her family appreciate the many courtesies that were extended by church members throughout her illness.

The family would like to thank the staff and administration of Twin Oaks Health and Rehab Center and Crossroads Hospice for the interest in her care and well-being while she was resident of the facility. The little things done for her to keep her comfortable were appreciated.

Visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 422 Chestnut, Leavenworth, from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020. Funeral service to be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at the church. Burial to be held at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, Ft. Leavenworth, at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Nurture and Care Work Group of the First United Methodist Church or the Captain Jesse Leavenworth Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Doris’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.