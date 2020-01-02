David F. Couch, 80, Bonner Springs, Kansas, left this earth for his heavenly home in the still hours of Christmas morning.

He loved Jesus, his beautiful bride of 62 years, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than life itself.

He was a jack of all trades. There wasn’t a job he couldn’t do. He excelled in the field of Heating & Air Conditioning and Sheet Metal Industry. He started as an apprentice and worked his way up estimating and detailing jobs, the highest position in a company next to the owner. He received his 50-year pin for Sheet Metal Local #2 in 2016.

Dave loved the outdoors, camping, traveling, boating and racing. He loved his Chiefs. He was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church and attended regularly until he became sick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Couch, Helen and Melvin Christy and his sister, Mary Helen.

He is survived by his wife, Deane, of the home; daughter, Debi (Jim), Ken (Dana); grandchildren, Jenifer (Jeremy), Kendil (David), Brian (Melissa), Sarah (Clint), Brooke (Major), Shanna (Brandon), Amanda, and Kenny; great-grandchildren, Lylea (Jacob), Jeremiah, Grace, Zachariah, Asya, Ben, Nick, Kylie, Issac, Jessie, Faith, Ethan, Ava, Major, Baylee, Edward, Coralie and Xavier. Dave was so very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren!

David was a member of the Kansas Cremation Service. Celebration of life was held 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, Elm Grove Baptist Church, Bonner Springs, Kansas. Online guestbook and obituary at www.kansascremation.com.



