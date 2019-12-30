Robert E. “Bob” Jarrett, 85, Lawrence, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Lawrence.

He was born May 2, 1934, near Stockton to Jesse and Anna Mae Jarrett. He was a graduate of Stockton High School.

He married Margery Eckman in Stockton. He operated service stations in Stockton, Hays and Pratt and he and his wife operated a roasted nut business later in Harlingen, Texas.

Survivors include a son, Jeff Jarrett and wife, Sheri, Topeka; and two daughters, Becky May, Lawrence and Marcie Williams and husband, Doug, Hays.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Jeri Thyfault, and wife, Margery.

Burial will be a private family ceremony.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice Visiting Nurses Association, 200 Maine St., Suite C, Lawrence, KS 66044.