Donna L. Walters, 86, formerly of Hays, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Brookdale Nursing Home in Overland Park.

She was born Aug. 10, 1933, in Russell to Verne and Eunice (Sellens) Willson. She grew up in Russell and was a graduate of Russell High School.

She married Dennis F. Walters on April 23, 1956, in Hays and celebrated 55 years of marriage before he preceded her in death July 12, 2011. She was a homemaker and with her husband, owned and operated Walters Liquor Store for 20 years in Hays.

She was a member of the Yorkshire Kennel Club of Greater Kansas City, the MoKan Toy Club, and enjoyed showing her Yorkie dogs. She was an excellent baker, always baking from scratch. Her hobbies included toll painting and calligraphy and she perfected every hobby she enjoyed.

Survivors include two sons, Barry Walters and wife, Tracey, Ventura, Calif., and Mark Walters and wife, Susan, Queen Creek, Ariz.; a daughter,Stacey Grieve and husband, Mark, Hays; two brothers, Keith Willson and wife, Darlene and Kent Willson and wife, Jeri, seven grandchildren, Kari, Kyle, Evan, Nolan, Amber, Kyla, and Kena; and four great-grandchildren, Hayden, Zander, Xavier, and Oliver.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home,1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be sent at www.haysmemorial.com