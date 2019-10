Gayle Letitia Galligher, 81, of Douglass, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in Wichita.

Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Graveside service 3 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Towanda Cemetery.

Gayle was born in Louisiana on May 20, 1938.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Cathrine E. Musser, and her father, Fred E. Lachenmeyr.

She graduated from Avant High School. Gayle retired as a quality control inspector at Sigma Tek in 1991.

On July 18, 1964 she married Robert “Bob” Galligher, Sr. who survives her. She is also survived by: son, Robert “Bobby” Galligher, Jr.; daughters, Karla Williams, Jana Green and husband Tanner, Roberta Ann Skaggs; grandchildren, Briar, Wyatt, Brandon, Bradley, David, Jr. (Shelby), Danica (Robbie), and Daniel; and great grandchildren, Destiny, Kellen, Kyrie and Braelynn.