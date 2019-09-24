Fredrick Oliver Mitchell, Sr., 82, Great Bend, died Thursday, Sept.. 19, 2019, at Ellinwood, Hospital.

He was born Oct. 30, 1936, in rural Russell to Oscar Rolland and Zelda Beatrice (Carroll) Mitchell. He grew up on the farm in Russell and attended local schools. He married Virginia Ann Hill on Jan. 29, 1961, in Russell. He was self-employed installing irrigation systems He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean war.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two sons, Fredrick O. Mitchell Jr. and Martin Mitchell, both of Great Bend; a brother, Stanley M. Mitchell, Garden City; two sisters, Glenna Pascal and Marceline Bender, both of Russell; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jason John Mitchell.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the First Church of the Nazarene, Great Bend; graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in Russell City Cemetery. .

Family will greet guests the day of the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. The family will host a funeral dinner at the church immediately following the church service.

There will be no visitation taken place at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to First Church of the Nazarene in care of Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.