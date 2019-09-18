SPEARVILLE - James (Dick) Krewson Jr. 68, died September 13, 2019, Spearville. Born February 25, 1951, to James Krewson Sr. and Joan Duckwall. Married Sandi Barker, she survives with: mother; daughters, Rebecca Lutz, Sara Bailey; three grandchildren. Private family service will be at a later date. Visit Beckwith Funeral Home website for full obit.

James Richard (Dick) Krewson Jr.

