Charles Randolph Jessup, 61, McLouth, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at the Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tonganoxie, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Quisenberry Funeral Home, Tonganoxie.