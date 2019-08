Herbert H. Seeman, 90, Oberlin, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Decatur Health Systems.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Oberlin United Methodist Church; burial in Oberlin Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Monday with family receiving friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at Pauls Funeral Home, Oberlin.