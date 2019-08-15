ABILENE — Mae L. Whitehair, 86, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was born June 3, 1933, near Elmo to Charles and Frances (Beemer) Wendt.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Groene (Jay), of Winfield; sons, Kent Whitehair and Kevin Whitehair (Chris), all of Abilene, and Kerry Whitehair (Maria), of Hope; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Edwina Wendt.

Predeceased by husband, Robert; parents; and brothers, Dean and Jim Wendt.

Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at St. Andrews Catholic Church with Father Don Zimmerman as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mount St. Joseph Cemetery.

Parish rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, with family receiving friends afterward until 7 p.m., all at Danner Funeral Home.

Memorials: to St. Andrews Catholic School, in care of Danner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 758, Abilene, KS 67410.

