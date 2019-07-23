1931 – 2019

Arthur Casperson, 88, Cummings, Kansas, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Atchison Senior Village.

Per Mr. Casperson’s wishes no services will be held and a private family interment will be at a later date at Fort Leavenworth Cemetery.

Arthur was born April 14, 1931, in Algoma, Wisconsin, the son of Floyd A. and Louise (Mura) Casperson.

On April 28, 1948, Arthur enlisted in the United States Army serving for 20 years before his retirement and Honorable Discharge on May 31, 1968.

He and Bernice Crawford were married 25 years, she preceded him in death. Then he and Gloria Wilkes were united in marriage for 36 years, Gloria also preceded him in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Barbara L. Gruver, Cummings, Kansas, two sons, Donald L. Casperson, Redding, California, Scott W. Casperson, Lake City, Florida, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a great-great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by a son, Dennis R. Casperson, a daughter, Connie A. Lutz and a brother, Ronald Casperson.



