Rita Leona Rott, 90, McPherson, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at McPherson Hospital.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, McPherson; burial in McPherson Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the church.

A rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.