Charles G. “Chuck” Arnold, 85, Plainville, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Graham County to Simon and Aldea (Plante) Arnold.

He married Jonnie C.L. (Sledge) Arnold on Nov. 21, 1959, in Colby. She preceded him in death May 21, 2019.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include two sons, Brian Arnold, Plainville, and Jeff Arnold, Staplehurst, Neb.; a daughter, Loretta Studer, Atwood; a brother, Jim Arnold, Colby; six sisters, Donna Sis and Paulette Gerver, both of McCook , Neb., Pat Prohaska and Pauline Micek, both of Atwood, Bertha Brungardt, Victoria, and Geralda Keith, Hill City; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Anita Sabatka.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church; burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery with military honors by U.S. Army and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8871.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville, and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic School in care of the funeral home.

