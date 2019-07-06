M. Lynne Wooster, 72, Great Band died Friday, July 5, 2019, at University Of Kansas Health System, Great Bend Campus.

She was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Wichita, to Benard “Ben” & V. Marian (Ludlow) Sauer.

She married Paul Wooster on Aug. 2, 1980, in Great Bend. Coming from Wichita in 1956, he was a bookkeeper for Globe Exploration in Great Bend.

She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

She enjoyed her family, visiting with friends and cooking.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a sister, Katrina Sauer, Aurora, Colo.; a stepdaughter, Patricia Gottschalk and husband, Gregg, Hays; a stepson, Robert Wooster, Great Bend; a grandson, Nathan Fishburn, Salina; and three step-grandchildren, Shayla Gottschalk, Janelle Wooster and Jayla Wooster.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Thomas Romme; two brothers, Larry Sauer and David Sauer; and a stepgrandson, Shane Gottschalk.

Services will be at 1 p.m.Tuesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church; burial in the Great Bend Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend.

An Altar Society rosary will be at 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

A vigil will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Shane Gottschalk Shane Strong Memorial Scholarship at Fort Hays State University, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent at www.bryantfh.net.