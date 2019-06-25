Carlene Deming

It was a grand celebration and the angels rejoiced on June 18, 2019, at 9:30a.m. as Carlene Adana (Dovel) Deming, age 78, of Hutchinson, reunited with the love of her life, Jon Deming along with her Lord and Savior, plus many friends and family in heaven.

On November 24, 1940, Carlene was the sixth of seven children born to Carl F. Dovel and Clarinda Augusta 'Gussie' (Cole) Dovel. She was named after her father and was delighted when people pronounced her name correctly. She has always been close to her siblings and enjoyed sharing in their lives.

One of Carlene's first jobs was as a 'soda jerk' at the Carl Hayes Drugstore in Hutchinson, KS. Jonny just happened to be her first customer. The two were made for each other and married just a couple of years later, on December 20th, 1958, in Hutchinson, KS. Carlene went to Hutch High School until she married and then transferred to Pratt High School for her last semester and graduated in May 1959. She enjoyed taking business classes at Pratt Community College.

Jon and Carlene had two daughters plus shared their home, talents and blessings to help nurture many other people. Carlene has always been known for her legacy of love. Her positive attitude was captivating and would draw people to her beautiful smile, welcoming personality and loving spirit. She has been blessed with many friends that also consider themselves family.

Carlene was a member of Eastern Star and bowled on a league; she enjoyed going to Masonic and Shrine events with her husband and was a fantastic cook and loved to sew. Carlene was active with her girls by volunteering with the VIP program at school, she was a scout leader, a room mother, a cheer mom, a band parent, a pep bus sponsor, to name a few of her activities that allowed her to stay active with her girls and their friends as they grew up.

During her 50+ years living in Pratt, Carlene enjoyed the challenge of a few different work environments; she worked as an accountant with Kennedy & Co for a few years and, she also worked for the Leo Kitch Agency as a realtor several years. One of her favorite places to work was Neuburger Siding and Supply, where it felt more like family than a job. Carlene and Jon spent decades as landlords and became very skilled at fixing up apartments and mobile homes, at the same time Carlene also served as a bookkeeper for several businesses. Carlene returned to Hutchinson during the past few years to enjoy retirement and her siblings.

Those that survive rejoice that she is in Heaven and look forward to reuniting with her and other loved ones in the future include: her siblings, Lois Beck of Buhler, KS and Olin Dovel of Hutchinson, KS; daughters, Rhonda 'Roni' and husband Kelly Wertz of Great Bend, KS, Carla and husband Lance Brooks of Udall, KS; grandchildren, Keelan John Deming Wertz, Kelsi Jayne Deming Wertz, Cori JD (Isaac) Thonen; and great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Teagan, Dr. Aaron ED (Amy) Brooks; and great-grandson, Liam, Jon Brooks; brother-in-law, 'Frank' Alfred Deming; godchildren, Mandi (Rob) Chaplin and Todd (Jill) Brooks. Carlene will also be missed by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

A few of the loved ones that greeted Carlene in heaven are: husband, Jon David H. Deming; parents, Carl and Gussie Dovel; brothers, Delmar and wife Marilyn Dovel, Darrel and wife Peggy Dovel; sisters, infant sister Delores Dovel, Minna and husband Charles Barker; brothers-in-law, Leon and wife Holly Deming, Allen Beck; plus grandparents; many friends; and other family members.

A 'come and go' celebration will be held on July 6, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave. Hutchinson, KS 67502.

In lieu of flowers please continue Carlene's legacy of love by giving in her name: to the Shrine Hospital, do something nice for someone else, work at a community garden, help an elderly neighbor, mow someone's lawn, help someone pay a bill, buy someone a meal, volunteer at a Hospice House or anything that is loving and positive for others.

