Meldean J. Boelter, 76, of Columbus, formerly of Norfolk, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

A memorial service for Meldean will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with Pastors Duane King and Lowell Burkum officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m., prior to service time on Saturday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Meldean Joe (Carlson) Boelter was born March 11, 1943, to Walter and Helen (Clark) Carlson in Neligh. She attended grade school in Neligh. The family then moved to Norfolk where she attended Norfolk Senior High, graduating in 1961.

Meldean was employed as a secretary for Deaf Missions and was also the cheerleader sponsor for Nebraska Christian College. She was a member of First Christian Church and a Sunday school teacher.

In 1973, she adopted her beloved daughter, Kinsy Joe (Boelter) DeBolt, when she was three days old. They lived in Beatrice before finally returning to Norfolk.

Meldean loved her family and friends, her cats and the staff at Brookestone. She had beautiful dimples and an infectious smile that could light up a room. She was also an avid singer and would perform with her sisters at church functions.

Survivors include daughter, Kinsy (Jacob) DeBolt; grandson, Matthew White; granddaughter, Carlyn Amelia DeBolt; great-grandson, Carter Lewis Tolbert, all from the Ottawa area; sisters, Dixie (Lowell) Burkum, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Virginia (Jerry) Miller, of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Helen; sister, Betty (Dwight) Lincoln; and brother-in-law, Jerry Miller.