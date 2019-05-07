Virginia Faith Steponick, 90, Russell, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Wheatland Nursing Center, Russell.

She was born May 12, 1928, in Russell to John and Grace (McAllister) Stephens. She was a 1946 graduate of Russell High School.

She married Mike Steponick in 1976. He preceded her in death in 1997. She worked for Bell Helicopter for many years.

Survivors include two sons, Tom and Roger Porter; and a sister, Shirley Krug, Russell.

Family has chosen cremation; per her wishes there will be a private family burial at a later time.

Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell, is in charge of arrangements.