LENORA — Michael Eugene Brown, 71, passed away May 4, 2019. Michael was born Aug. 6, 1947, to Ray E and Doris J (McKay) Brown. He married Dellene E. VanWaning on Nov. 26, 1967. He was a U.S Navy veteran.

Survivors: his father, Ray; sister, Linda Andersen; brother, David Brown; daughter, Kelly Fawcett (James); son, Scott (Kimberly); 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: his mother, Doris; wife, Dellene Austerman; and grandson, Zachary Brown.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Jennings Senior Center, Jennings. Private family inurnment at a later date. The family requests you bring your favorite dish for a potluck to celebrate Rope’s life with his friends and family.

Memorials to: the Mike Brown Memorial Fund to help with funeral expenses, in care of Enfield Funeral Home, Norton.