John Kenneth Kruse, 99, Cape Girardeau, Mo., died Tuesday, April 23, 2019. at Chateau Girardeau Health Center.

He was born Jan. 8, 1920, in Nash, Okla., to Frank and Helen (Hutcheson) Kruse.

He married Ora Mae Ditamore on Dec. 31, 1942, in Monterey, Calif. She preceded him in death Jan. 15, 1968.

He later married Margaret Gillilan on June 28, 1969, in Hutchinson. She preceded him in death Dec. 12, 2016. They made their home in Hutchinson until moving to Hays in 1989. In August 2011, they moved to Jackson, Mo., to be near family. He was a U.S. veteran of World War II, serving in the Southwest Pacific area.

He enjoyed fishing and cheering for his granddaughters as they participated in sports.

He was an active church member.

Survivors include a sister, Kathleen Wayman, Nash; a daughter, Kim Webster and husband. Randy, Cape Girardeau; two granddaughters, Mollie Auston and husband, Bryan, Jackson, and Megan Fortenberry and husband, Seth, Waco, Texas; five great-grandchildren; and two nephews.

There will be no services at this time.

Ford and Sons Funeral Home, Cape Girardeau, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be left at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.