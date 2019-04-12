Charlotte Ratzlaff

Hutchinson -- Charlotte Mae Ratzlaff, 72, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away March 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 16, 1946 in McPherson, Kansas, daughter of Julius Nelson and Myrtle Nelson.

Charlotte worked as a Nurse Aide and a Med. Aide for 20+ years at various nursing homes. She served as a Dorm Mother at Victory Village for over 15+ years. She was also an avid quilter, a Kansas City Royals fan, Elvis fan, loved Native American figurines and had a passion for singing Christian hymns.



Survivors include; her husband of 52 years Robert Ratzlaff, children; Julie, Amy and Andy all of Hutchinson. 11 grandkids, 10 great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by; her parents, 1 daughter Cindy, 1 granddaughter, 1 grandson and 3 great-grandkids.



A service will be held on Saturday April 20th, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1017 North Washington. A lunch provided by the church is to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can the made to the Ratzlaff Family Memorial Fund in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 North Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.





