Phyllis Nancy Martinez, 87, of Augusta, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, March, 19, 2019 and funeral mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, both at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Augusta.

Phyllis was born in El Dorado, on May 18, 1931, to the late Mary (Sapien) and Pedro Requena. She worked as a sewing machine operator at Beech Aircraft/Raytheon for many years and after retiring worked in food service for U.S.D. 402. On Jan. 22, 1949 she married Clarence Martinez in El Dorado, who survives her.

She is also survived by: daughter in laws, Kathi Martinez and Sue Martinez; grandchildren, Tony Dodson (Kaylynn), Vanessa Martinez, Michael Martinez (Jaime), Andrea Martinez, Steven Martinez, Blase Martinez, Mary Ray (Jordan); numerous great and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Marie Jones (Richard), and Mary Villa.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Danny and Chris Martinez; daughter, Cinthia Sue Martinez; siblings, Ramalda Villa, Julia Alfaro, Joe Requena, Ted Requena, Pete Requena, Leo Requena.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church 1012 Belmont Avenue Augusta, Kansas 67010.





