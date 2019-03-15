Mary Winsor Bartholomew, 86, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Asheville, N.C.

Services will be at 2 p.m. April 13 at St.Giles Chapel at Deerfield, Asheville.

Betty Frances Rachel Schmitz Rossouw, 60, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Via-Christi-St. Francis Hospital, Wichita following a short illness.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

A rosary led by representatives from the Congregation of St. Joseph- Concordia, will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Enfield Funeral Home Chapel, Norton and will be followed by a wake at Bullseye Event Center.

Rose Marie Hughes, 68, Hays, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Allen Temple Church of God in Christ, Bogalusa, La.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Elizabeth "Betty" Legleiter, 86, Hays, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 ,at Via Christi Village, Hays.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

A combined vigil/ rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.