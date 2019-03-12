Dalton Joseph Stoecklein, 19, of Hutchinson, died March 3, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Wichita, KS.

Dalton J. Stoecklein

He was born December 15, 1999, in Houston, TX, the son of Darold and Diana Stoecklein.

Dalton is survived by: his father, Darold; siblings, Darian, Kristen, Matthew, Bruce; and grandparent, Earl Romero.

He was preceded in death by: his mother, Diana; grandparents, JoAnn Romero, Clarence and Julia Stoecklein.

Cremation has taken place.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. with family greeting guests from 5-6 p.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave. Hutchinson, KS 67502.

Memorial contribution may be made to Dalton Stoecklein Memorial, in care of the funeral home.

