NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Talin Goebel, of McPherson, qualified for the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 55% of Belmont's students this semester qualified for the Fall 2020 Dean's List. Belmont Provost Thomas Burns said, "Achieving the recognition of Dean's List during the Fall 2020 semester is an extraordinary achievement. While we are always impressed with students' who are able to achieve this high level of recognition in their academic endeavors, those students that reached this mark in Fall 2020 demonstrated incredible diligence and commitment to their academic work during very unusual and stressful circumstances. We are so pleased to be able to recognize their efforts and our hope is that these students will continue investing in their studies to equip them for a lifetime of learning and service."