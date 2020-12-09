Organizers of the annual Women Managing the Farm conference announced Dec. 4 that the 2021 event will be held virtually from Feb. 10-12.

Organizers said the virtual format is like many other events that have been altered by the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite that, the event will continue to offer a supportive setting for women to develop the skills, resources and knowledge needed for success in the competitive agricultural industry.

Women Managing the Farm has been held each year since 2005, attracting female farmers, rural business leaders and landowners. About 300 women attended the most recent in-person conference in early 2020.

During the upcoming three-day virtual conference, speakers will focus on creating community online and at home by providing attendees with tools that cover such topics as relationships and health, agricultural and estate law, crop production, marketing and management.

A new aspect of the 2021 conference will include a resource library of videos and materials for maintaining a healthy and sustainable home and business life.

Registration for the Women Managing the Farm conference will be $50 and can be done at www.womenmanagingthefarm.com.

Information about speakers, programs, exhibitors and scholarships can be found on the website or interested persons may call 785-532-2560.

Updates are also available on the Women Managing the Farm conference Facebook page, www.facebook.com/womenmanagingthefarm.