As COVID-19 continues its march through state correctional facilities, inmates are feeling the effects of the pandemic even before they actually make it into prison.

At several correctional facilities across the state, "intake isolation units" have been set up for incoming inmates to quarantine before actually entering the main facility.

But Mari Flowers, whose daughter is being housed at the intake unit at Topeka Correctional Facility, said the atmosphere was described to her as "inhumane."

Inmates are only to be in the unit, housed inside an unused portion of the prison grounds, for 21 days to quarantine. At that point they are then moved inside the prison.

But Flowers said the entire cohort must test negative before the inmates can be moved. Anytime an inmate is infected, the 21-day clock resets.

"She has been tested eight times, they’ve all been negative," Flowers said. " ... But every time they test her group, someone turns up positive and her quarantine starts all over. There is just a lot of frustration in that building."

An example of that frustration, her daughter reported, was when another inmate who tested positive punched a corrections officer who came to move her.

And Flowers said the tent is moldy, with one bathroom for the 38 women and cold temperatures each morning, while the mandate to be socially distant is all but impossible.

"It is almost like they want her to get COVID," she said.

While the Kansas Department of Corrections has defended its COVID-19 mitigation strategies, inmates, family members and activists argue they aren’t being followed consistently and are in a constant state of flux.

KDOC spokesperson Carol Pitts said the agency is working "ensure all mitigation efforts are consistent with current public health practices."

Activists hope for change at El Dorado

The virus isn’t a new problem for the state’s prisons and jails. Since the pandemic began, almost 6,000 inmates and staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11 inmates and three staff members have died.

But as case counts have increased among the general public in recent weeks, another spike in cases at KDOC facilities and county jails has followed.

The frustration boiled over at El Dorado Correctional Facility last week, which has over a third of the 324 active COVID-19 cases in correctional facilities.

One of the inmates, Brian Betts, said a hunger strike was launched in protest of the conditions, although KDOC said last week it didn’t officially designate the event as such.

Brandilyn Parks, founder of the Kansas Coalition for Sentence and Prison Reform, also confirmed the hunger strike.

The root, she said, was linked to arbitrary schedule changes and the fact that inmates positive for the coronavirus are being returned to the prison population after a quarantine period that varies and may not ensure that an inmate is no longer infectious.

Lisa Patterson said her loved one housed in El Dorado tested negative consistently but one day was moved without explanation to a cell block of inmates positive for the coronavirus.

He since has been returned to the general population, puzzled as to what happened but forced to assume he tested positive.

The outbreak, she said, caught the prison off guard.

"They didn't have a plan and they already knew what happened at Lansing," Patterson said.

Inmates are also strictly limited in their time out of cell, something KDOC insists isn’t new and is a part of efforts to stop the virus’s spread.

But Patterson said cells are passed over arbitrarily for the scant 15 minutes a day where inmates are allowed out of their cell, which is used for crucial activities, such as showering or accessing email.

It got to the point, she said, where inmates were forced to attempt to wash up in their cell bathroom, using a bed sheet to ensure a modicum of privacy.

"Can you imagine being locked in a room the size of a bedroom with two beds in there for almost 24 hours a day, for eight weeks, with the same person?" she said. "They don’t come out of that."

Change appears to be afoot, however.

Parks said that COVID-19 negative inmates in El Dorado were in the process of being moved to Ellsworth and Lansing correctional facilities

While it is unclear whether the inmates will eventually be returning to El Dorado, Parks said it could be an improvement if mitigation practices were more strictly followed at the other facilities and if inmates had more certainty in terms of out-of-cell time.

"We are not sure until we get more information," she said.

Lack of information frustrates loved ones

Family members and loved ones still cite an inability to receive updates from prison authorities.

Patterson, for example, said she always gets a busy signal when calling El Dorado, even though she tries on a near-daily basis.

When she called the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a representative suggested that she instead talk to the media.

And Flowers said her efforts to reach someone at the prison were only rewarded earlier this week, when a warden called to inform her that the procedures were following KDHE guidance.

"She said they’re so overcrowded that they just don’t have anywhere to put these women," Flowers said she was told.

Virus affects sex offender program

COVID-19 has also made its way into a treatment program for former sex offenders that is housed at Larned State Hospital.

The Sexual Predator Treatment Program is programming aimed at those who have completed their prison sentence but are considered likely to commit another violent sexual offense.

Relatively few detainees complete the program, in which residents participate until they are deemed suitable to re-enter society.

But many of the components touted as part of the initiative are shut down because of the pandemic.

George Everhart, a resident in the program, said classes have been canceled and group therapy has been limited to one session per week, lasting roughly 45 minutes.

"This is not the therapy we were sent here for," he said. "In reality it is a waste of time and money."

Cara Sloan-Ramos, a spokesperson for the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, which runs Larned State Hospital, confirmed that cases were rising as community transmission became prevalent in Pawnee County.

An exact number of positive cases could not be provided, she said, because the data was changing rapidly.

But Sloan-Ramos detailed a length list of mitigation efforts, including temperature checks, mandatory mask wearing and a ban on outside visitors.

Everhart said the mitigation procedures are being followed but still expressed frustration that there is no mechanism for residents to be released.

"They are letting inmates out of prison and they are there for committing a crime," he said. "We have already served our prison time."

Advocates still push for early release

But activists believe there hasn’t been enough effort to release inmates from prisons, which have become overcrowded in recent years.

The state has even sent inmates to a private prison in Arizona in an effort to relieve crowding.

The result? Over 70 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at the facility, which is run by the firm CoreCivic.

KDOC has maintained that the spread among the 118 total inmates being held at Saguaro Correctional Center is similar to what has been seen in Kansas prisons.

Still, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has persisted in its effort to secure clemency for a group of inmates who are largely older, have underlying health conditions or were convicted of nonviolent offenses.

An early release program began in the spring but was soon halted due to the virus’s spread through the prisons, most notably a major outbreak at Lansing Correctional Facility.

Kelly has said she would consider restarting the program, however.

"The issue of releasing folks from prison is an ongoing one," Kelly said in May. "I expect that it will be sort of a rolling measure, now that we’ve got the system in place to verify who’s eligible for that."

There are roughly 30 applications for clemency from the ACLU currently sitting on her desk, and a spokesperson for Kelly said they will be reviewed "after she receives a full process of developing facts and with input from those affected."

"More importantly, our state has a structural criminal justice problem that needs to be addressed," Kelly’s spokesperson said. "The governor is ready to work with the Legislature to revise our approach to incarceration so that we can be smarter about who we send to prison and for how long."

The fear, Patterson said, is that the situation in prisons is going to be out of sight and out of mind for the public.

But none of the inmates, she said, should be confined to a death sentence, regardless of any past offenses.

"A lot of people don’t care because ’Well, they’re in prison for something, they deserve whatever they get,’ " Patterson said. "But some people in there are wrongly convicted or were convicted of something minor. They don’t deserve a death sentence."