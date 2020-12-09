I was just meandering down an aisle when suddenly it hit me.

Fortunately, it wasn’t a physical something. It was just the realization that grocery shopping is going to look very different for me before too long.

Baby Miller is due January 22, so I’ll be pushing around a baby in the cart soon, even though out of respect for my growing belly I only just graduated to using a cart instead of lugging around a basket. Now I have fewer than a handful of trips left to enjoy on my lonesome.

We buy embarrassingly little from standard supermarkets, as we are very blessed to be able to be moderately self-subsistent for many things. I just have to walk outside to find milk, beef, or eggs, and I can make almost any dairy product we need (and even though I do buy aged cheeses, I just get them a mile down the road at a dairy supply store). Brian pulls 5-gallon buckets of wheat for me from our field at harvest, so I grind whatever whole-wheat we need and supplement with 50-lb bags of Hudson Cream. As you’ve heard, our garden was pretty dinky this year, but the generosity of others helped stock our canning-room shelves and freezers with produce.

I’ve never adored shopping, plus we tend to need so little that I don’t go often; Covid-19 also obviously hasn’t increased my frequency of visits. Some of you feel empathetic pain for what I make Brian eat, so know that it’s usually his staples that impel me to go shopping: Cinnamon Life, "kick of lime" tortilla chips, flour tortillas. All that said, as long as I’m not under a crunch for time and only go to one store, I’ve learned to almost appreciate the stroll around. It’s kind of like a treasure hunt — I never know what discount goodies I’ll find to take home, or what friendly people I’ll find to chat with.

Once I stopped looking at grocery shopping as this distasteful drudgery, watching the clock and lamenting all the time I wasted, it ended up not being so bad. Yes, I do still feel like I waste time. And it’s my own fault trying to look up, coordinate, and assess the functionality of coupons and sales against the actual value and necessity of items — I am Mennonite, after all. But now I let myself make those decisions consciously instead of just feeling annoyed. Most of the time.

Smiling also helps. Masks do confuse the issue a bit, and I know some people think it sounds corny and trite to talk about "smiling with your eyes," but I’m positive it’s a thing. We don’t have to be limited to only part of our face in relaying cheerfulness.

I remember two years ago walking to a Dillon’s close to the hospital when Brian was not okay. I just wanted some yogurt. I looked around with my exhausted eyes and thought, no one has any idea my husband is dying. No one knows why I’m not smiling at them or how I’m dragging this sphere of grief along with every step.

Since then it feels different; when someone veers their cart in front of me or is hogging all the space at the produce I’m waiting to look at, it’s fine. I have no idea what’s going on in their life, and five extra minutes standing here isn’t going to ruin mine.

Hopefully the baby will feel the same way.

Toss-It-In Pasta Toss

My discount treasures this time were a bag of Brussels and a couple cartons of mushrooms; pasta was on sale and I always make sure to have some in the pantry, so a few boxes went into my cart, too. I felt like they had lots of potential to create something really tasty together, and I kind of surprised myself with how good the results were. If your grocery haul finds you coming home with different vegetables, don’t be afraid to mix and match: cubed squash (winter or summer), broccoli florets, or even roasted beets would all be great. You could also use any leftover (see last week’s article) cooked meat or pasta, and you could have dinner on the table in minutes.

Prep tips: Don’t balk at the anchovies, please; they add such a foundation of quick umami without any funk. If I’m using fresh herbs — I have four pots thriving in the basement under a grow light! — I like to throw the stems into the pasta while it cooks...I have no idea if it actually imparts any flavor but it makes me feel happy.

5 tinned anchovies, plus the oil they’re packed in

1 medium sweet onion, roughly chopped

8 oz mushrooms, sliced thickly

½ lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered

several sprigs of fresh thyme, or a good sprinkle of dried

1 lb sirloin steak, sliced

¼-½ lb whole-wheat rotini

shaved parmesan and dollops of ricotta

Sauté onion in anchovies and oil over medium heat in a large skillet, supplementing with olive oil if necessary, until browning. Toss in mushrooms and let cook for several minutes, then stir in sprouts and thyme. Reduce heat to low, add a splash of water, and continue to cook until tender.

Meanwhile: sear steak according to your liking; and cook pasta to al dente. Mostly drain pasta, but leave in just a bit of the cooking water; then add both meat and pasta to vegetable skillet. Toss and heat together for a couple minutes, adding salt to taste. Transfer to serving dish and top with parmesan and ricotta.