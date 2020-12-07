Kansas since last Friday reported 5,730 new COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

In that same period, there were 70 new deaths reported and 92 new hospitalizations.

In total, there have been 174,025 cases, 5,509 hospitalizations and 1,856 deaths related to the virus in Kansas.

This comes as the state is preparing for the possibility of a vaccine to arrive in Kansas, potentially next week. The state is hoping to vaccinate as many high-risk health care workers and nursing home residents as possible by the end of this month.

According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report issued Nov. 29, there may be some signs of hope, but a bump in cases from Thanksgiving is still expected.

"Cases in Kansas may be reaching a plateau," the report said. It also urged Kansas to "ensure full flu immunizations" across the state.

One noticeable trend the White House reports have noted is the rise in hospital admissions for minors in the past two weeks since the report was issued. It had called on Kansas to investigate that trend.